AI creativa: chi rischia davvero e come batterla? Ecco le nuove professioni individuate da CVapp

L’introduzione delle intelligenze artificiali (AI) nel mondo del lavoro sta suscitando interrogativi tra i professionisti di diverse industrie. ChatGPT, nel 2023, è diventato il servizio digitale più veloce a raggiungere i 100 milioni di utenti in soli due mesi.

Risulta fondamentale comprenderne appieno le implicazioni, poiché l’intelligenza artificiale può offrire sì l’automazione di attività manuali e creative, ma anche la nascita di nuove opportunità professionali.

Partendo dai dati: una recente ricerca condotta da Goldman Sachs dice che sono circa 300 milioni i posti di lavoro messi a rischio dalle AI nei prossimi sette anni. Entrando più nel dettaglio, saranno le occupazioni considerate più manuali come gli operatori di cassa, i commessi e gli impiegati amministrativi a essere in pericolo: ruoli caratterizzati da una forte routine.

Ma anche le professioni più artistiche non possono considerarsi al sicuro: i tool di scrittura sono in grado di produrre una grande mole di testi di qualità in pochi secondi, così come per le illustrazioni grafiche a cura di strumenti come Midjourney.

I dati raccolti dalla banca d’affari di Manhattan, però, mettono in mostra anche come l’introduzione delle AI porterà a un aumento del 7% del PIL entro i prossimi dieci anni, dando vita ad altre opportunità lavorative in nuovi contesti professionali. Secondo gli esperti, infatti, l’intelligenza artificiale non sostituirà definitivamente l’uomo sul posto di lavoro, ma potrà diventare un alleato in grado di velocizzare alcuni processi e di far crescere la produttività.

Proprio per questo CVapp – un raccoglitore di “regole”, consigli e strumenti su come scrivere il curriculum perfetto – ha elencato una serie di professioni che potrebbero svilupparsi grazie al sostegno e all’ingresso dell’intelligenza artificiale all’interno del sistema lavoro. Tra queste ce ne sono molte che hanno direttamente a che fare con l’AI stessa, mentre altre ruoteranno attorno al suo funzionamento.

AI Resaercher;

Specialisti di intelligenza artificiale e machine learning;

Eticisti dell’IA

Conversation Designer;

Analisti della sicurezza delle informazioni;

Specialista Data Labeling.

Questi sono solo alcuni esempi delle possibili professioni che con il tempo saranno sempre più presenti all’interno del mercato del lavoro. Come si può anche immaginare, con l’ingresso delle AI all’interno delle aziende, anche le soft skills dei lavoratori dovranno mutare. Tra quelle che verranno ritenute più importanti ci saranno l’intelligenza emotiva, la creatività e il problem solving. Tre qualità che, grazie all’intelligenza artificiale, potranno essere migliorate e accelerate.

Creative AI: who is really at risk and how to beat it? Here are the new professions identified by CVapp

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) into the world of work is raising questions among professionals in various industries. ChatGPT, in 2023, became the fastest digital service to reach 100 million users in just two months. Numbers that cannot be ignored, especially from a business perspective. However, it is crucial to fully understand its implications, as artificial intelligence can offer the automation of manual and creative tasks, but also the emergence of new professional opportunities.

Let’s start by citing some data: recent research conducted by Goldman Sachs says there are about 300 million jobs put at risk by AI over the next seven years. Going into more detail, it will be occupations considered more manual such as cashier operators, salespeople and administrative clerks that will be in danger: roles characterized by strong routine. But even the more artistic professions cannot consider themselves safe: writing tools are capable of producing a large amount of quality text in a matter of seconds, as well as for graphic illustrations by tools such as Midjourney.

The data collected by the Manhattan-based investment bank, however, also show the other side of the coin: the introduction of AI will lead to a 7 percent increase in GDP within the next decade, giving rise to more job opportunities in new professional settings. In fact, according to experts, artificial intelligence will not permanently replace humans in the workplace, but it can become an ally that can speed up certain processes and increase productivity.

This is precisely why CVapp – a binder of “rules,” tips and tools on how to write the perfect resume – has listed a number of professions that could develop thanks to the support and entry of artificial intelligence within the labor system. Among them are many that have directly to do with AI itself, while others will revolve around its operation.

AI Resaercher;

AI and machine learning specialists;

AI Ethicists;

Conversation Designers;

Information Security Analysts;

Data Labeling Specialist.

These are just a few examples of the possible professions that will be increasingly present within the job market over time. As one can also imagine, with the entry of AI within companies, the soft skills of workers will also have to change. Among those that will be deemed most important will be emotional intelligence, creativity and problem solving. Three qualities that, thanks to artificial intelligence, will be able to be improved and accelerated.