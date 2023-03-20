Osimhenmania: sweet food porn tribute for the Napoli striker

It is definitely the most original dessert among the many dedicated to Victor Osimhen.

This is “Il Ventinove special edition for Victor Osimhen”: a fluffy pancake in the shape of a penis dedicated to the SSC Napoli forward and top scorer in the Serie A.

‘Il Ventinove’ is the first place in Italy where sex is transformed into food, with sweets in the shape of vaginas and penises.

“Our special edition dedicated to Victor Osimhen – tells us Ida Iorio, CEO of the company – is a tribute to the champion who with his goals is leading the Napoli fans to live a dream awaited for over thirty years: the third championship”.

IlVentinove dedicated to the Napoli’s striker is a sweet penis-shaped pancake soaked in milk or dark chocolate and garnished with peanuts that recall the yellow hair of the Napoli no.9; the hallmark of Victor Osimhen is also inevitable: the black mask.

«Il Ventinove (The Twenty-nine) – talk about Ida Iorio – in the Neapolitan Smorfia (s a book that details the old Neapolitan tradition in which dreams are analysed and converted into numbers to play on the Lotto) indicates the father of children, or rather the male genital organ that therefore allows children to be born. Hence the name of the place, ‘Il Ventinove’. In the logo there is a winged penis, a symbol already used in ancient Rome. These figures were called fascinum or divine penises, used to ward off the evil eye, among other things. Various historians explain the symbolic and magical power of phallic amulets by claiming that they had to do with fertility».

“Il Ventinove special edition for Victor Osimhen” is available in the sales points of Aversa (via Seggio) and in Lecce in viale Francesco Re.