(VIDEO) Guerra in Ucraina, soldati ed ufficiali russi catturati: la ‘guerra social’ degli ucraini

Il ministro della difesa dell’Ucraina ha attivato una linea per chi ha perso un soldato russo sul suolo ucraino:

English translation: Hotline for Relatives of Russian Soldiers and Officers… If your loved ones have gone to military exercises in recent months and there is no contact with them, most likely they are participating in an attack on Ukraine. Over two days Ukrainian troops killed and wounded more than 3,000 Russian interventionists, more than 200 were captured 380894201860, 380894201861, 380894201862 “On this hotline, you can find out whether your relatives are alive, whether they were taken prisoner…